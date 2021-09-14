Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.88.

AAPL stock opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,415,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 155,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Apple by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

