Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in August

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AMEFF remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. Appreciated Media has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Appreciated Media

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Shaw, Tony Zhang and Norman Tsui on January 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

