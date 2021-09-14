Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $6.99 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00145480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00814998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

