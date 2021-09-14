Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 86.4% in August

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Arch Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 298,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
About Arch Therapeutics
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.