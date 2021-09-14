Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

