Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

