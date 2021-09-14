Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

