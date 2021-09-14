Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

