Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.24 and a 1-year high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.