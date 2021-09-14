Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.