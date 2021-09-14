Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $950.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

