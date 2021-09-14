Arizona State Retirement System Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $384,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $658,664. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.