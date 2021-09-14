Arizona State Retirement System Has $277,000 Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after buying an additional 285,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after buying an additional 238,003 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 142,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

GCP opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

