Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $985.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

