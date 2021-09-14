Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

VIVO stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $858.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

