Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,489 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.