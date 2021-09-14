Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,200 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

