Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

