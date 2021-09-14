Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $382,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $237.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

