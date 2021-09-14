Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $421,000 in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.51. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

