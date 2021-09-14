Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $436,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $267.84 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

