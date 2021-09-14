Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

