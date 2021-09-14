Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Western Union by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 911,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 521,223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Western Union by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,406,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 655,817 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 563,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Western Union by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

