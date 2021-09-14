Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $223,000 Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LII opened at $320.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.