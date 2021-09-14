Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

ABG stock opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

