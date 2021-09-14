Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascom to a “hold” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Ascom stock remained flat at $$13.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ascom has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

