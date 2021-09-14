Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,869,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17,079,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,003,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
