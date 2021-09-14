Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,869,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17,079,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,003,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

