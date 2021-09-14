ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €600.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASML. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €644.25 ($757.94).

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.