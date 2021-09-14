Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.