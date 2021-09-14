Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Trading Down 13%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 246,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,324,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

ATER has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

The stock has a market cap of $457.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

