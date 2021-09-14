Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

AAWW stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $78.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

