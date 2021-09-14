Atria Investments LLC Buys 395 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $710.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $735.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.