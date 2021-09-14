Atria Investments LLC Purchases 17,543 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 100,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 585.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 750,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,389,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

