Atria Investments LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

