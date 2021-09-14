Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,248 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

