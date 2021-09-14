Atria Investments LLC Sells 6,899 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after buying an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $366.38 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

