AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

NYSE:T opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

