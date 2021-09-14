aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $9.15 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

