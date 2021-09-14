Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$8.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.10.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.