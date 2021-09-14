Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

