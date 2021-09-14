AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,175,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

