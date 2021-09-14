Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $449.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.