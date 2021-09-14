Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $410.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.48 and a 200 day moving average of $387.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

