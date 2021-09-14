Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $645.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

