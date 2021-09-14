Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 325.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in CSX by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 114,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.