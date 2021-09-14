Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

UBER opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

