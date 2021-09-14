Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $20,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $199.41 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.