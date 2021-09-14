Aviva PLC Has $21.98 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,368,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,865,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 60,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

