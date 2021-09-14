Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

