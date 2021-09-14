Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) vs. WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aware alerts:

30.0% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aware and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -43.91% -14.18% -12.70% WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -61.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aware and WM Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million 7.65 -$7.61 million N/A N/A WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A

Aware has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aware and WM Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 WM Technology 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aware presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. WM Technology has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.09%. Given Aware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than WM Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aware beats WM Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.